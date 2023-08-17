Sweden raises terror threat alert level after burning copies of the Quran

World News
2023-08-17 | 07:39
High views
Sweden raises terror threat alert level after burning copies of the Quran
Sweden raises terror threat alert level after burning copies of the Quran

Sweden has raised the threat alert level related to the risk of terrorist acts from three to four on a five-level escalating scale, the Swedish Security Service announced on Thursday. This follows international condemnation sparked by the burning of copies of the Quran on its territory. 

Charlotte von Essen, the Head of the Swedish Security Service, stated in a press conference, "Today (Thursday), we decided to raise the threat alert level from a high level to a threat level," considering the risk of terrorist attacks to persist in Sweden for a long period. 

World News

Sweden

Threat

Alert

Terrorist

Quran

