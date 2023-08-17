Berlin calls for imposing European sanctions on coup leaders in Niger

On Thursday, the German Foreign Ministry called on the European Union to impose sanctions on the military coup leaders in Niger, where the army ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum last month.



In a post on X, the ministry stated, "After the suspension of developmental and security cooperation, we now want to impose sanctions on the coup leaders within the European Union."



The ministry noted that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently held discussions about Niger with several individuals, including her French and American counterparts.



AFP