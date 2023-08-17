Renowned British Talk Show Host Michael Parkinson Passes Away at 88

The British broadcaster Michael Parkinson, known in his country for hosting talk shows featuring some of the most important figures over decades, has passed away at the age of 88, as announced by his family on Thursday.

Parkinson was dubbed the "king" of talk shows. His family informed the BBC of his peaceful passing on Wednesday evening after a brief struggle with an illness.

Michael, often referred to as "Parky," was a familiar face on British television, conducting interviews with a wide array of celebrities, notably on his show "Parkinson" on the BBC. The show's first episode aired in June 1971 and quickly gained success. It was relaunched in 1998, experiencing a renewed surge in popularity.

Throughout his professional career, he conducted interviews with thousands of notable individuals.