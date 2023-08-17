Snapchat's My AI Chatbot Creates a Stir with Self-Posted Story and Brief Hiatus

2023-08-17 | 13:22
High views
Snapchat's My AI Chatbot Creates a Stir with Self-Posted Story and Brief Hiatus

Snapchat’s My AI feature, an in-app AI chatbot launched earlier this year with its fair share of controversy, briefly appeared to have a mind of its own. On Tuesday, the AI posted its own Story to the app and then stopped responding to users’ messages, which some Snapchat users found disconcerting.

“My Snapchat AI posted a random 1 second story and isn’t replying to me AND IM FREAKED OUT,” posted one user, @RyanJKrul on X (formerly Twitter).

The Story My AI posted was just a two-toned image that some mistook to be a photo of their own ceiling, which added to the mystery. When users tried to chat with the bot, the AI in some cases replied to users by saying “Sorry, I encountered a technical issue.”

Though the incident made for some great tweets (er, posts), we regret to inform you that My AI did not develop self-awareness and a desire to express itself through Snapchat Stories. Instead, the situation arose because of a technical outage, just as the bot explained.

Snap confirmed the issue, which was quickly addressed last night, was just a glitch. (And My AI wasn’t snapping photos of your room, by the way.)

“My AI experienced a temporary outage that’s now resolved,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

 

Source

World News

Snapchat

Social Media

