Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit South Africa, Attend BRICS Summit

2023-08-18 | 01:37
Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit South Africa, Attend BRICS Summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit South Africa, Attend BRICS Summit

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to embark on a state visit to South Africa next week, confirming his attendance at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, stated in an online statement that "based on an invitation from the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, President Xi Jinping will attend the 15th BRICS summit scheduled in Johannesburg," noting that he "will undertake a state visit to South Africa from August 21 to 24."

This will mark the second foreign trip undertaken by Xi in 2023, following his state visit to Russia in March.

Russian Defense Ministry Thwarts Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack in Black Sea
North Korea Accused of "Horrific" Human Rights Violations in Pursuit of Nuclear and Ballistic Weapons
