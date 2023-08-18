Russian Defense Ministry Thwarts Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack in Black Sea

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that it had thwarted a Ukrainian naval drone attack on its warships in the Black Sea, marking the latest assault on its fleet in the volatile waterway. The ministry stated in a release, "Today at 22:55 (19:55 GMT), the Ukrainian armed forces attempted an unsuccessful attack on the Black Sea Fleet's ships using a naval drone."

It added that the ships were engaged in navigation surveillance tasks in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, approximately 237 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol.

The city of Sevastopol, located on the Crimean Peninsula, houses the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The ministry noted that the patrol ships Pitliviya and Vasily Bykov destroyed the naval drone before it reached its target.