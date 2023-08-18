Strong Earthquake Hits Colombian Capital Bogota, Causing Alarm and Panic

A powerful earthquake struck the Colombian capital, Bogota, on Thursday, triggering alarm sirens and causing panic among the residents. According to authorities, a woman died after jumping from a building due to the panic.

No major damages have been reported, but according to the city's mayor, there were "reports of people trapped in elevators and other minor incidents."

The Colombian Geological Survey reported the earthquake's magnitude as 6.1, while the U.S. Geological Survey stated it was 6.3.

The Colombian center explained that the earthquake occurred at 12:04 pm local time, with its epicenter in El Calvario in the central part of the country, about 40 kilometers southeast of Bogota.

AFP