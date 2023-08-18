Escalation of War in Sudan Reaches Major Cities El Fasher and El Fula

The ongoing war in Sudan, which has been ongoing for over four months, has expanded its scope to reach two major cities: El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and El Fula, the capital of West Kordofan state, according to residents and Agence France-Presse on Friday.

The situation is particularly concerning in El Fasher, where the fighting had stopped for about two months. Many families sought refuge in the area, fleeing from looting, rape, shelling, and extrajudicial killings occurring in other parts of Darfur (West).

Nathaniel Raymond, the director of the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale University, told Agence France-Presse that "it's the largest concentration of displaced civilians, with around 600,000 people seeking refuge in El Fasher."

Residents informed Agence France-Presse that violence erupted again late on Thursday. One of them reported hearing the sounds of "heavy weapon battles coming from the eastern part of the city.