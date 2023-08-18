Lithuania Closes Border Crossings Amidst Concerns Over Russian Mercenary Group

On Friday, Lithuania closed two out of the six border crossings connecting it with its neighboring country, Belarus, in response to the risks posed by the Russian mercenary group Wagner, according to the Border Guard.



Lina Laurinaitė-Grybienė, the spokesperson for the Lithuanian Border Guard, stated that "the crossing points of Šumskas and Tverečius on the border were closed at midnight" and added that barbed wire fences would be erected during the daytime.

Through these measures, Lithuania, a NATO member, aims to respond to escalating tensions with its neighbors, including Belarus, which Vilnius accuses of provocations.



Lithuania's decision also serves to combat smuggling, as the other four crossing points are equipped with X-ray detection systems, unlike the two passages closed on Friday.

AFP