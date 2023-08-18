Elon Musk is visiting Japan on Friday, a move that has stirred speculations on social media about the purpose of the billionaire's first publicly announced trip to the country in nine years.



Late on Thursday, Musk, who owns the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), wrote, "Just arrived in wonderful Japan."

In 2014, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX visited Japan to attend an event marking his company's entry into the country's electric car market on a large scale.



During that trip, Musk briefly met with the then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last year.



Analysts believe that Japanese car manufacturing companies need to catch up in the race to develop electric vehicles.