News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japanese scramble jets after Russian planes spotted over sea of Japan
World News
2023-08-18 | 07:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Japanese scramble jets after Russian planes spotted over sea of Japan
Japanese fighter jets took off on Friday after detecting Russian reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Two aircraft flew along the coast between central and southern Japan and crossed the Tsushima Strait before returning on the same path, according to a brief statement by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
World News
Japanese
Japan
Jets
Russia
Russian
Planes
Sea
Japan
Next
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
Elon Musk's Unanticipated Trip to Japan Stirs Curiosity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-23
End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan
World News
2023-07-23
End of Russian-Chinese military exercises in the Sea of Japan
0
World News
2023-07-20
Russia and China launch new military exercises in the Sea of Japan
World News
2023-07-20
Russia and China launch new military exercises in the Sea of Japan
0
World News
01:47
Russian Defense Ministry Thwarts Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack in Black Sea
World News
01:47
Russian Defense Ministry Thwarts Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack in Black Sea
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President's election, IMF deal
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President's election, IMF deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:02
UN peacekeepers depart from third camp in Mali
World News
11:02
UN peacekeepers depart from third camp in Mali
0
World News
09:51
WFP announces reduction of its aid in Yemen due to critical funding shortage
World News
09:51
WFP announces reduction of its aid in Yemen due to critical funding shortage
0
World News
08:50
Russian authorities shut down Sakharov Center for human rights
World News
08:50
Russian authorities shut down Sakharov Center for human rights
0
World News
08:29
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
World News
08:29
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-15
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-15
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-19
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-19
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
2
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
3
Lebanon News
05:06
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
Lebanon News
05:06
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
4
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
5
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
6
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
7
Lebanon News
02:14
Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:14
Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP
8
World News
03:34
Close Monitoring of New COVID-19 Variant with Multiple Mutations, WHO Says
World News
03:34
Close Monitoring of New COVID-19 Variant with Multiple Mutations, WHO Says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More