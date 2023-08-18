Japanese scramble jets after Russian planes spotted over sea of Japan

World News
2023-08-18 | 07:55
High views
Japanese scramble jets after Russian planes spotted over sea of Japan

Japanese fighter jets took off on Friday after detecting Russian reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Two aircraft flew along the coast between central and southern Japan and crossed the Tsushima Strait before returning on the same path, according to a brief statement by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

