Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula

2023-08-18
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico&#39;s Baja California Peninsula
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula

Hurricane Hilary intensified and developed into a major storm in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, with its intensity expected to increase as it approaches the Baja California peninsula in Mexico over the weekend, according to meteorological reports.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the southwestern United States as the storm moves northward, as reported by the US National Hurricane Center.
 

