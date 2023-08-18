News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian authorities shut down Sakharov Center for human rights
World News
2023-08-18 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian authorities shut down Sakharov Center for human rights
Russia closed the Sakharov human rights center on Friday as part of a security campaign executed by the Kremlin against liberal organizations that challenge official narratives on issues including the military intervention in Ukraine.
A Moscow court stated that it had "decided to dissolve" the Sakharov Center, which was established nearly three decades ago due to its unlawful hosting of conferences and exhibitions.
World News
Russian
Authorities
Russia
Sakharov Center
Human Rights
Next
WFP announces reduction of its aid in Yemen due to critical funding shortage
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-20
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
World News
2023-07-20
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
0
World News
2023-06-14
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
World News
2023-06-14
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
0
World News
07:55
Japanese scramble jets after Russian planes spotted over sea of Japan
World News
07:55
Japanese scramble jets after Russian planes spotted over sea of Japan
0
World News
05:40
Lithuania Closes Border Crossings Amidst Concerns Over Russian Mercenary Group
World News
05:40
Lithuania Closes Border Crossings Amidst Concerns Over Russian Mercenary Group
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:02
UN peacekeepers depart from third camp in Mali
World News
11:02
UN peacekeepers depart from third camp in Mali
0
World News
09:51
WFP announces reduction of its aid in Yemen due to critical funding shortage
World News
09:51
WFP announces reduction of its aid in Yemen due to critical funding shortage
0
World News
08:29
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
World News
08:29
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
0
World News
07:55
Japanese scramble jets after Russian planes spotted over sea of Japan
World News
07:55
Japanese scramble jets after Russian planes spotted over sea of Japan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-11
Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?
Press Highlights
2023-01-11
Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
2
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
3
Lebanon News
05:06
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
Lebanon News
05:06
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
4
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
5
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
6
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
7
Lebanon News
02:14
Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:14
Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP
8
World News
03:34
Close Monitoring of New COVID-19 Variant with Multiple Mutations, WHO Says
World News
03:34
Close Monitoring of New COVID-19 Variant with Multiple Mutations, WHO Says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More