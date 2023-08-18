Russian authorities shut down Sakharov Center for human rights

2023-08-18 | 08:50
Russian authorities shut down Sakharov Center for human rights
Russian authorities shut down Sakharov Center for human rights

Russia closed the Sakharov human rights center on Friday as part of a security campaign executed by the Kremlin against liberal organizations that challenge official narratives on issues including the military intervention in Ukraine.

A Moscow court stated that it had "decided to dissolve" the Sakharov Center, which was established nearly three decades ago due to its unlawful hosting of conferences and exhibitions.
 

World News

Russian

Authorities

Russia

Sakharov Center

Human Rights

