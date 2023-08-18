WFP announces reduction of its aid in Yemen due to critical funding shortage

2023-08-18 | 09:51
WFP announces reduction of its aid in Yemen due to critical funding shortage
WFP announces reduction of its aid in Yemen due to critical funding shortage

The United Nations World Food Programme announced on Friday that over four million Yemenis will receive reduced food assistance starting from the end of September due to a severe funding crisis, exacerbating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The program stated that it is facing a critical funding shortage for its humanitarian operations in Yemen, which will necessitate further reductions in the food assistance provided by the World Food Programme across the country starting from the end of September. 
 

