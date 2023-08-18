US, Japan , South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House

2023-08-18 | 11:23
US, Japan , South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House
US, Japan , South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House

The United States, Japan, and South Korea intend to conduct annual joint military exercises and commit to consultation among themselves in case of crises, as announced by the White House just hours before the trilateral summit.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told journalists at Camp David that "what the leaders are committing to today is a multi-year planning process for military exercises in all domains."
 

World News

US

Japan

South Korea

Military

Exercises

Boost

White House

