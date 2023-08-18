EU warns of serious consequences if condition of Niger President deteriorates

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, warned of "serious consequences" if the health of Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum deteriorates further. Bazoum has been held since the military coup that ousted him.



This warning came during a call with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.



The spokesperson for Michel quoted him as saying on Friday, "President Bazoum, who was democratically elected, remains the legitimate president of Niger. The circumstances of his detention are deteriorating, and any further deterioration in his health condition will have serious consequences," without disclosing further details.