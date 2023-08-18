WMO says Pacific island sea levels rising faster than global average

World News
2023-08-18 | 13:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
WMO says Pacific island sea levels rising faster than global average
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
WMO says Pacific island sea levels rising faster than global average

Sea levels in the South-West Pacific are experiencing a more rapid increase compared to the global average. This phenomenon is endangering low-lying islands and simultaneously causing harm to marine ecosystems due to rising temperatures, according to the UN meteorological agency on Friday.

However, the State of the Climate in the South-West Pacific 2022 report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) revealed that water levels are elevating by approximately 4 mm annually in specific regions. This rate is slightly higher than the average global increase.

World News

WMO

Climate

Climate Change

Pacific

Island

Sea

LBCI Next
Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit South Africa, Attend BRICS Summit
North Korea Accused of "Horrific" Human Rights Violations in Pursuit of Nuclear and Ballistic Weapons
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

IMF expresses concern over climate change’s material impact on economies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Scientists believe that climate change is causing the oceans to change color

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Zelensky visits the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea as a symbol of resistance against Russia

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Yellen: Cooperation between Beijing and Washington is "essential" to finance climate change

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:36

Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities

LBCI
World News
12:00

France is preparing for rise in temperatures

LBCI
World News
11:29

EU warns of serious consequences if condition of Niger President deteriorates

LBCI
World News
11:23

US, Japan , South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:36

Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-08

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:26

Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More