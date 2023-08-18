WMO says Pacific island sea levels rising faster than global average

Sea levels in the South-West Pacific are experiencing a more rapid increase compared to the global average. This phenomenon is endangering low-lying islands and simultaneously causing harm to marine ecosystems due to rising temperatures, according to the UN meteorological agency on Friday.



However, the State of the Climate in the South-West Pacific 2022 report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) revealed that water levels are elevating by approximately 4 mm annually in specific regions. This rate is slightly higher than the average global increase.