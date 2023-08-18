Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities

World News
2023-08-18 | 14:36
High views
Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities
Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities

A Ukrainian drone collided with a building in the central area of Moscow on Friday following its interception by Russian air defenses.

This incident led to a disruption in air traffic at all civilian airports within the Russian capital, as confirmed by Russian authorities.
 

World News

Russia

Russian

War

Ukraine

Ukrainian

Moscow

Drone

Attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
