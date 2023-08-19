Taipei: 42 violations by military aircraft since start of Chinese exercises

World News
2023-08-19 | 02:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taipei: 42 violations by military aircraft since start of Chinese exercises
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Taipei: 42 violations by military aircraft since start of Chinese exercises

Taipei announced on Saturday that it had detected 42 violations by Chinese military aircraft in the Taiwanese airspace since Beijing's announcement of military exercises. 

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that "since 09:00 today (1:00 AM GMT), the Taiwanese armed forces have detected 42 incursions by aircraft belonging to the Chinese People's Liberation Army." 

The ministry added that among these sorties, 26 military aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. 

Eight Chinese ships also participated in the exercises, which official Chinese media said were intended to simulate "real combat conditions." 

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense stated that the "National Army ... strictly monitors and employs reconnaissance methods to control the situation," adding that it had dispatched aircraft and ships. 

Earlier on Saturday, China announced "joint air and sea patrols and military exercises for the naval and air forces in the vicinity of Taiwan," as reported by the Xinhua News Agency. 

These exercises come after Taiwanese Vice President William Lai stopped twice in the United States during his trip to Paraguay, the first time in New York on the outbound journey and then in San Francisco on the return to Taipei. 

AFP 
 

World News

Taipei

China

Military

Aircraft

Taiwan

Airspace

Beijing

LBCI Next
Washington approves sending Danish and Dutch F-16 fighters to Ukraine
Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:11

China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States

LBCI
World News
2023-06-18

Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM

LBCI
World News
2023-08-13

China threatens 'firm, strong measures" in response to Taiwanese Vice President's visit to the United States

LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:11

China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States

LBCI
World News
05:31

Zelenskyy announces visit to Sweden for talks with government, royal family

LBCI
World News
03:59

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 Russian drones

LBCI
World News
02:29

Washington approves sending Danish and Dutch F-16 fighters to Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-26

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:30

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More