Taipei: 42 violations by military aircraft since start of Chinese exercises
World News
2023-08-19 | 02:08
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Taipei: 42 violations by military aircraft since start of Chinese exercises
Taipei announced on Saturday that it had detected 42 violations by Chinese military aircraft in the Taiwanese airspace since Beijing's announcement of military exercises.
The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that "since 09:00 today (1:00 AM GMT), the Taiwanese armed forces have detected 42 incursions by aircraft belonging to the Chinese People's Liberation Army."
The ministry added that among these sorties, 26 military aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.
Eight Chinese ships also participated in the exercises, which official Chinese media said were intended to simulate "real combat conditions."
The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense stated that the "National Army ... strictly monitors and employs reconnaissance methods to control the situation," adding that it had dispatched aircraft and ships.
Earlier on Saturday, China announced "joint air and sea patrols and military exercises for the naval and air forces in the vicinity of Taiwan," as reported by the Xinhua News Agency.
These exercises come after Taiwanese Vice President William Lai stopped twice in the United States during his trip to Paraguay, the first time in New York on the outbound journey and then in San Francisco on the return to Taipei.
AFP
World News
Taipei
China
Military
Aircraft
Taiwan
Airspace
Beijing
Next
Washington approves sending Danish and Dutch F-16 fighters to Ukraine
Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities
Previous
