Zelenskyy announces visit to Sweden for talks with government, royal family

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on "X" that he has arrived in Sweden for "talks" with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the royal family, and representatives of political parties in the country.



Zelenskyy wrote, " Olena (the First Lady) and I have arrived in Sweden," indicating that he will meet the Prime Minister and the royal family, and the "talks" will cover "partnership, defense cooperation, integration into the European Union, and European-Atlantic common security."



AFP



