Zelenskyy announces visit to Sweden for talks with government, royal family

World News
2023-08-19 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskyy announces visit to Sweden for talks with government, royal family
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelenskyy announces visit to Sweden for talks with government, royal family

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on "X" that he has arrived in Sweden for "talks" with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the royal family, and representatives of political parties in the country. 

Zelenskyy wrote, " Olena (the First Lady) and I have arrived in Sweden," indicating that he will meet the Prime Minister and the royal family, and the "talks" will cover "partnership, defense cooperation, integration into the European Union, and European-Atlantic common security." 

AFP 

 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Sweden

Talks

Ulf Kristersson

Royal

Family

LBCI Next
China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 Russian drones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-15

Sweden grants $300 million worth of ammunition and spare parts to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-05

Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:11

China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States

LBCI
World News
03:59

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 Russian drones

LBCI
World News
02:29

Washington approves sending Danish and Dutch F-16 fighters to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
02:08

Taipei: 42 violations by military aircraft since start of Chinese exercises

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-26

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:30

New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More