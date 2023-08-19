China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States

2023-08-19 | 06:11
China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States

China conducted air and naval military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday, which were deemed a "serious warning" in response to the short visit of Taiwan's Vice President William Lai to the United States.

Lai, a top contender in next year's Taiwanese presidential elections and a staunch opponent of Beijing's demand for the island's reunification, returned on Friday from a trip to Paraguay that included stops in New York and San Francisco.

China responded with anger to Lai's U.S. visit, once again labeling it as "troublesome" and pledging to take "strong and decisive measures to protect national sovereignty."

World News

China

Taiwan

Military

United States

LBCI Previous

