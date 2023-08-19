27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger

2023-08-19
27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger
27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger

A total of 27 people have died in the floods caused by heavy rains in Niger, with over 70,000 individuals affected since July. This was announced by authorities on Saturday.

The rainy season, which occurs between June and September, often leads to deadly floods in the country located in West Africa. Most of its territories are desert, including the arid northern regions.

As of August 18th, the floods have resulted in the death of 27 individuals, with 30 others injured and 71,136 people affected by the damages, according to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The ministry pointed out that the areas of Maradi, Zinder, and Tahoua have been severely affected, with 6,530 houses collapsing due to the floods.

