Five injured in drone attack targeting Russian city

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted a railway station in the city of Kursk, western Russia, resulting in the injury of five individuals, as announced by the region's governor on Sunday.



Roman Starovoit shared on Telegram that there was a "Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk," further explaining that "according to preliminary information, the drone crashed into the roof of the station building, causing a fire on the roof."



He stated that "five people sustained minor injuries from glass shrapnel," and highlighted the presence of emergency responders at the scene.



Kursk is located approximately 90 kilometers from the border between Russia and Ukraine.



Meanwhile, Sergei Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, reported that a drone attempted to head towards Moscow and the attack was thwarted.



He shared on Telegram, "It was intercepted by air defense forces," expressing gratitude for the military's action.



Russia's Defense Ministry, as reported by the TASS news agency, stated that the drone was detected over the Stupinsky region near Moscow while heading towards the capital.



The ministry declared that the drone was neutralized using electronic means and crashed in an uninhabited area without causing any injuries or damage. They condemned the attempt as a "terrorist attack" orchestrated by the "Kyiv regime."



TASS also mentioned that the Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports serving the Russian capital were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.



The incident highlights the ongoing tensions and security concerns in the region, as drone attacks and cross-border incidents continue to contribute to the strained relations between Russia and Ukraine.







AFP