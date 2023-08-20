News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Five injured in drone attack targeting Russian city
World News
2023-08-20 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Five injured in drone attack targeting Russian city
A Ukrainian drone attack targeted a railway station in the city of Kursk, western Russia, resulting in the injury of five individuals, as announced by the region's governor on Sunday.
Roman Starovoit shared on Telegram that there was a "Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk," further explaining that "according to preliminary information, the drone crashed into the roof of the station building, causing a fire on the roof."
He stated that "five people sustained minor injuries from glass shrapnel," and highlighted the presence of emergency responders at the scene.
Kursk is located approximately 90 kilometers from the border between Russia and Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Sergei Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, reported that a drone attempted to head towards Moscow and the attack was thwarted.
He shared on Telegram, "It was intercepted by air defense forces," expressing gratitude for the military's action.
Russia's Defense Ministry, as reported by the TASS news agency, stated that the drone was detected over the Stupinsky region near Moscow while heading towards the capital.
The ministry declared that the drone was neutralized using electronic means and crashed in an uninhabited area without causing any injuries or damage. They condemned the attempt as a "terrorist attack" orchestrated by the "Kyiv regime."
TASS also mentioned that the Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports serving the Russian capital were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.
The incident highlights the ongoing tensions and security concerns in the region, as drone attacks and cross-border incidents continue to contribute to the strained relations between Russia and Ukraine.
AFP
World News
Injured
Drone
Attack
Target
Russian
Russia
Next
Senior UN official visits Mali to establish "new rules of cooperation"
27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-02
Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine
World News
2023-08-02
Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine
0
World News
2023-08-18
Russian Defense Ministry Thwarts Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack in Black Sea
World News
2023-08-18
Russian Defense Ministry Thwarts Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack in Black Sea
0
World News
2023-08-05
Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack
World News
2023-08-05
Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack
0
World News
2023-08-04
Ukrainian security source to AFP: Ukrainian drones attack Russian naval base
World News
2023-08-04
Ukrainian security source to AFP: Ukrainian drones attack Russian naval base
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:22
Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government
World News
06:22
Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government
0
World News
03:48
BRICS leaders convene in Johannesburg for Summit on global influence
World News
03:48
BRICS leaders convene in Johannesburg for Summit on global influence
0
World News
03:35
Senior UN official visits Mali to establish "new rules of cooperation"
World News
03:35
Senior UN official visits Mali to establish "new rules of cooperation"
0
World News
10:34
27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger
World News
10:34
27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Paramount+ tops 61 million subscribers after Showtime merger
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
Paramount+ tops 61 million subscribers after Showtime merger
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-07
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
2023-06-07
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:15
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Press Highlights
01:15
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
2
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
3
Press Highlights
00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Press Highlights
00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
4
Lebanon News
02:27
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
Lebanon News
02:27
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
5
Lebanon News
10:17
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
Lebanon News
10:17
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions
7
Sports News
01:56
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
Sports News
01:56
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
8
Middle East News
02:05
Threats to forests in Syria amid uncontrolled logging
Middle East News
02:05
Threats to forests in Syria amid uncontrolled logging
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More