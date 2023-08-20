Five injured in drone attack targeting Russian city

World News
2023-08-20 | 02:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Five injured in drone attack targeting Russian city
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Five injured in drone attack targeting Russian city

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted a railway station in the city of Kursk, western Russia, resulting in the injury of five individuals, as announced by the region's governor on Sunday.

Roman Starovoit shared on Telegram that there was a "Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk," further explaining that "according to preliminary information, the drone crashed into the roof of the station building, causing a fire on the roof."

He stated that "five people sustained minor injuries from glass shrapnel," and highlighted the presence of emergency responders at the scene.

Kursk is located approximately 90 kilometers from the border between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Sergei Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, reported that a drone attempted to head towards Moscow and the attack was thwarted.

He shared on Telegram, "It was intercepted by air defense forces," expressing gratitude for the military's action.

Russia's Defense Ministry, as reported by the TASS news agency, stated that the drone was detected over the Stupinsky region near Moscow while heading towards the capital.

The ministry declared that the drone was neutralized using electronic means and crashed in an uninhabited area without causing any injuries or damage. They condemned the attempt as a "terrorist attack" orchestrated by the "Kyiv regime."

TASS also mentioned that the Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports serving the Russian capital were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions and security concerns in the region, as drone attacks and cross-border incidents continue to contribute to the strained relations between Russia and Ukraine.



AFP
 

World News

Injured

Drone

Attack

Target

Russian

Russia

LBCI Next
Senior UN official visits Mali to establish "new rules of cooperation"
27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-02

Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

Russian Defense Ministry Thwarts Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack in Black Sea

LBCI
World News
2023-08-05

Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack

LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

Ukrainian security source to AFP: Ukrainian drones attack Russian naval base

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:22

Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government

LBCI
World News
03:48

BRICS leaders convene in Johannesburg for Summit on global influence

LBCI
World News
03:35

Senior UN official visits Mali to establish "new rules of cooperation"

LBCI
World News
10:34

27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08

Paramount+ tops 61 million subscribers after Showtime merger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-07

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:07

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions

LBCI
Sports News
01:56

Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup

LBCI
Middle East News
02:05

Threats to forests in Syria amid uncontrolled logging

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More