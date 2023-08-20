Senior UN official visits Mali to establish "new rules of cooperation"

The Prime Minister of Mali announced that he met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in Bamako on Friday. Lacroix's visit aimed to establish a "new basis for cooperation" following the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces from the country by the end of the year.



The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), present since 2013, began its withdrawal from the country following a decision by the United Nations Security Council at the end of June. This decision was made upon the request of the ruling military council in Bamako.



Mali has been under the rule of a military council since a coup in 2020.



MINUSMA, comprising around 11,600 military personnel and 1,500 police officers from various nationalities, is expected to complete its withdrawal by December 31st.



In a statement, the Prime Minister affirmed that the Deputy Secretary-General responsible for peacekeeping operations "confirmed that this new cooperation will be carried out with the approval and contribution of Malian authorities."



He added, "This involves a better understanding of Malians' expectations and the readjustment of possible capacities."



According to the statement, some of the United Nations' activities in Mali may continue beyond the current year, "particularly those related to humanitarian, technical, and financial matters."



Relations between MINUSMA and Bamako have deteriorated, with tensions increasing to the point where the military council expelled the UN force from the country.



In 2022, a similar situation occurred between the council and France when the council requested the withdrawal of French forces from the country, shifting its military allegiance from the old ally to Russia.



MINUSMA and Malian authorities have expressed their mutual willingness to cooperate in order to ensure the UN mission's withdrawal under the best conditions and within the specified deadline.



MINUSMA recently completed its withdrawal from camps in Ber, Goundam, and Gao, transferring them to Malian authorities.









AFP