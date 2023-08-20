Senior UN official visits Mali to establish "new rules of cooperation"

World News
2023-08-20 | 03:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Senior UN official visits Mali to establish &quot;new rules of cooperation&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Senior UN official visits Mali to establish "new rules of cooperation"

The Prime Minister of Mali announced that he met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in Bamako on Friday. Lacroix's visit aimed to establish a "new basis for cooperation" following the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces from the country by the end of the year.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), present since 2013, began its withdrawal from the country following a decision by the United Nations Security Council at the end of June. This decision was made upon the request of the ruling military council in Bamako.

Mali has been under the rule of a military council since a coup in 2020.

MINUSMA, comprising around 11,600 military personnel and 1,500 police officers from various nationalities, is expected to complete its withdrawal by December 31st.

In a statement, the Prime Minister affirmed that the Deputy Secretary-General responsible for peacekeeping operations "confirmed that this new cooperation will be carried out with the approval and contribution of Malian authorities."

He added, "This involves a better understanding of Malians' expectations and the readjustment of possible capacities."

According to the statement, some of the United Nations' activities in Mali may continue beyond the current year, "particularly those related to humanitarian, technical, and financial matters."

Relations between MINUSMA and Bamako have deteriorated, with tensions increasing to the point where the military council expelled the UN force from the country.

In 2022, a similar situation occurred between the council and France when the council requested the withdrawal of French forces from the country, shifting its military allegiance from the old ally to Russia.

MINUSMA and Malian authorities have expressed their mutual willingness to cooperate in order to ensure the UN mission's withdrawal under the best conditions and within the specified deadline.

MINUSMA recently completed its withdrawal from camps in Ber, Goundam, and Gao, transferring them to Malian authorities.




AFP
 

World News

Senior

UN

Official

Visit

Mali

Rules

Cooperation

LBCI Next
BRICS leaders convene in Johannesburg for Summit on global influence
Five injured in drone attack targeting Russian city
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Indonesia reveals Taliban representatives conducting "unofficial" visit to Jakarta

LBCI
World News
2023-07-01

UN chief arrives in Haiti for 'solidarity' visit: official

LBCI
World News
2023-08-19

China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States

LBCI
World News
2023-08-19

Zelenskyy announces visit to Sweden for talks with government, royal family

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:22

Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government

LBCI
World News
03:48

BRICS leaders convene in Johannesburg for Summit on global influence

LBCI
World News
02:45

Five injured in drone attack targeting Russian city

LBCI
World News
10:34

27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08

Paramount+ tops 61 million subscribers after Showtime merger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-07

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:07

Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions

LBCI
Sports News
01:56

Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup

LBCI
Middle East News
02:05

Threats to forests in Syria amid uncontrolled logging

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More