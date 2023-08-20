News
Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government
World News
2023-08-20 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Dutch Air Force base in Eindhoven in the southern part of the kingdom on Sunday, following two days after the United States granted its approval to send F-16 fighter jets to his country.
A spokesperson for the Dutch government told AFP that Zelensky's plane landed around 12:00 (10:00 GMT) at the airbase. It has not yet been clear when the Netherlands will provide these fighter jets to Ukraine, or even if they will definitely do so.
AFP
World News
Zelensky
Arrive
Dutch
Air
Force
Base
Government
Ukraine
President
Netherlands
