Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government

World News
2023-08-20 | 06:22
High views
Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government
Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Dutch Air Force base in Eindhoven in the southern part of the kingdom on Sunday, following two days after the United States granted its approval to send F-16 fighter jets to his country.

A spokesperson for the Dutch government told AFP that Zelensky's plane landed around 12:00 (10:00 GMT) at the airbase. It has not yet been clear when the Netherlands will provide these fighter jets to Ukraine, or even if they will definitely do so.



AFP
 

