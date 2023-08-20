News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
37
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Southwestern US States prepare for potentially dangerous floods amid approaching hurricane Hilary
World News
2023-08-20 | 06:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Southwestern US States prepare for potentially dangerous floods amid approaching hurricane Hilary
States in the southwestern United States are bracing for potentially dangerous floods as Hurricane Hilary approaches, which has already caused damage and claimed at least one life in Mexico.
According to a bulletin issued by the US National Hurricane Center on Saturday night, the winds accompanying the hurricane have significantly weakened, but they remain fierce, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour).
This speed classifies Hurricane Hilary as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which consists of five escalating categories, a significant decline from its previous Category 4 status.
The center's forecast stated that "the eye of Hurricane Hilary is expected to approach the west coast of the Baja California Peninsula by the end of the weekend and reach southern California by Sunday night."
The center warned of the possibility of "life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding" in wide areas of Baja California and southern California.
The hurricane is expected to weaken into a tropical storm before reaching the states of California and Nevada, while the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding continues.
The hurricane is moving towards US territory after causing damage in Mexico and resulting in at least one fatality.
The Mexican Civil Protection Agency announced on Saturday that river levels and water tables had risen significantly in Loreto and Mulege on the eastern coast of Baja California, which also suffered from landslides and road closures.
According to the agency, a person died after a car was swept away by a watercourse in Mulege.
In the tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas, residents and workers have erected protective barriers and placed thousands of sandbags in preparation for the storm's arrival.
Navy personnel were patrolling the beach, a popular destination for Mexican and foreign tourists.
Omar Olivera confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Saturday from a restaurant overlooking the beach where he works, saying, "We took all the precautions last night."
He pointed to the sandbags placed around the restaurant, saying, "We are just protecting the workers and waiting for the storm to hit."
In the town of Todos Santos on the west coast of the peninsula, the streets appeared deserted while the nearby beach in Los Cerritos was closed due to high waves.
AFP
World News
Southwestern
US
States
Prepare
Dangerous
Floods
Approaching
Hurricane
Hilary
Next
Thousands of Nigerians protest in Niamey in support of military junta
Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-01
Migrants crossing Panama's dangerous Darien Gap region in record numbers to reach the United States
World News
2023-08-01
Migrants crossing Panama's dangerous Darien Gap region in record numbers to reach the United States
0
World News
10:34
27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger
World News
10:34
27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-18
The United States, Japan and South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-18
The United States, Japan and South Korea intend to conduct military exercises for several years: The White House
0
World News
2023-08-18
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
World News
2023-08-18
Hurricane Hilary heading toward Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:32
Pope Francis calls for peace in Niger
World News
07:32
Pope Francis calls for peace in Niger
0
World News
07:10
Thousands of Nigerians protest in Niamey in support of military junta
World News
07:10
Thousands of Nigerians protest in Niamey in support of military junta
0
World News
06:22
Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government
World News
06:22
Zelensky arrives at Dutch Air Force base: Dutch government
0
World News
03:48
BRICS leaders convene in Johannesburg for Summit on global influence
World News
03:48
BRICS leaders convene in Johannesburg for Summit on global influence
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Press Highlights
00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:15
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
Press Highlights
01:15
A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals
2
Press Highlights
00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
Press Highlights
00:39
Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?
3
Lebanon News
02:27
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
Lebanon News
02:27
Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
10:17
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
Lebanon News
10:17
Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions
6
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
7
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
8
Sports News
01:56
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
Sports News
01:56
Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More