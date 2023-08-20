Netherlands and Denmark confirm F-16 fighters delivery to Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that his country will deliver F-16 fighters to Ukraine during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a Dutch Air Force base in Eindhoven in the southern part of the country.



Rutte told Zelensky, two days after the United States approved the delivery of American F-16 fighters to the Netherlands and Denmark for Kyiv, that "the Netherlands and Denmark are committed to delivering F-16 fighters to Ukraine after fulfilling the conditions of this delivery."