Netherlands and Denmark confirm F-16 fighters delivery to Ukraine

2023-08-20 | 08:45
Netherlands and Denmark confirm F-16 fighters delivery to Ukraine
Netherlands and Denmark confirm F-16 fighters delivery to Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that his country will deliver F-16 fighters to Ukraine during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a Dutch Air Force base in Eindhoven in the southern part of the country.

Rutte told Zelensky, two days after the United States approved the delivery of American F-16 fighters to the Netherlands and Denmark for Kyiv, that "the Netherlands and Denmark are committed to delivering F-16 fighters to Ukraine after fulfilling the conditions of this delivery."
 

