Tragic fire claims lives of seven children in Congo refugee camp

Seven children, ranging in age from one to five years old, tragically lost their lives in a fire that broke out on Saturday in a camp for displaced refugees in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to local sources on Sunday.



The camp shelters more than 420 displaced families from the village of Bushushu, located approximately 25 kilometers away, which was inundated by floods and landslides that claimed the lives of at least 400 people in May in the Kalhei area of the South Kivu province.