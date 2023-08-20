Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires

2023-08-20 | 14:33
Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires
Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sunday that Canada will deploy its armed forces to address the rapidly advancing wildfires in British Columbia.

This decision comes as the western province contends with exceedingly dry conditions and gusty winds, resulting in evacuation orders for over 35,000 individuals.

Responding to the situation, the province enacted an emergency declaration on Friday, enhancing the authorities' capabilities to manage the fire hazards.

As of Saturday, the number of residents subjected to mandatory evacuation orders exceeded 35,000, with an additional 30,000 placed on high-alert for potential evacuation.
 

World News

Canada

Canadian

Wildfire

Fire

