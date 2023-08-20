News
Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires
World News
2023-08-20 | 14:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Sunday that Canada will deploy its armed forces to address the rapidly advancing wildfires in British Columbia.
This decision comes as the western province contends with exceedingly dry conditions and gusty winds, resulting in evacuation orders for over 35,000 individuals.
Responding to the situation, the province enacted an emergency declaration on Friday, enhancing the authorities' capabilities to manage the fire hazards.
As of Saturday, the number of residents subjected to mandatory evacuation orders exceeded 35,000, with an additional 30,000 placed on high-alert for potential evacuation.
World News
Canada
Canadian
Wildfire
Fire
Next
Five injured in drone attack targeting Russian city
27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger
Previous
