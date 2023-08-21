News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelensky continues tour of northern Europe and stops in Denmark after visiting the Netherlands
World News
2023-08-21 | 02:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Zelensky continues tour of northern Europe and stops in Denmark after visiting the Netherlands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued his tour of Northern Europe on Sunday, arriving in Denmark after his visit to the Netherlands.
During his visit to the Netherlands, Zelensky praised the "historic" decision of both countries to supply his nation with American F-16 fighter jets, just two days after the United States gave its approval.
Zelensky took to the "X" platform (formerly Twitter), stating that "our fighters will receive 42 fighter jets" from the Netherlands. He expressed gratitude to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. These 42 aircraft will supplement the 19 F-16s promised by Denmark to be provided to Kyiv.
Zelensky arrived at the Danish Air Force base in Skrydstrup, located in the eastern part of the country, at around 16:30 (14:30 GMT), according to reports from Agence France-Presse correspondents. Denmark and the Netherlands have committed to delivering F-16s to Kyiv as soon as Ukrainian pilots complete their training.
Zelensky was received by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and Defense Minister Jacob Ellemann-Jensen.
During the visit, they observed F-16 fighter jets and were briefed on the training process for Ukrainian pilots, according to the office of the Danish Prime Minister.
Frederiksen mentioned in a press conference with Zelensky, "We know you need more," referring to military equipment. She added, "So we will provide Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighter jets."
She explained that the delivery would occur gradually: six jets by the end of the current year, eight the following year, and five in the subsequent year.
Zelensky remarked during the conference, "This is very strong support for us," confirming that training for Ukrainian pilots and engineers had already begun in Denmark.
Earlier, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that his country and Denmark would supply F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. He made the announcement during Zelensky's visit to the Dutch Air Force base in Eindhoven in the southern part of the Netherlands.
Rutte clarified that the Netherlands currently possesses 42 aircraft of this type, but discussions with international partners are necessary before determining the number to be sent to Kyiv.
Rutte stated to Zelensky that the Netherlands and Denmark are committed to delivering F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once the conditions for this transfer are met.
Zelensky responded, calling it a "very historic, strong, and motivating step for us. It is another step toward strengthening Ukrainian air defense."
He emphasized that sending F-16 aircraft "to Ukraine to protect our people from Russian terrorism" is the primary objective of his visit.
Danish Defense Minister Jacob Ellemann Jensen stated on Sunday, "I am proud that Denmark and the Netherlands are contributing F-16 fighter jets to the fight for freedom in Ukraine against Russia and its unwarranted aggression."
He added that Denmark's support for Ukraine remains steadfast, and by providing F-16s, Denmark demonstrates the necessary course of action.
On Friday, the United States granted approval for the delivery of American F-16 fighter jets to the Netherlands and Denmark for Kyiv as soon as Ukrainian pilots finish their training, which is overseen by a coalition of 11 countries. Officials hope that Ukrainian pilots will be ready by early 2024.
Rutte affirmed plans to have pilots attend language courses to enhance their use of the fighter jets and expressed his desire to commence military training in Denmark "as soon as possible and in the very near future," followed by further training in Romania.
AFP
World News
Zelensky
Tour
Northern
Europe
Denmark
Visiting
Netherlands
Ukraine
Next
Russia foils two Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow
Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:45
Netherlands and Denmark confirm F-16 fighters delivery to Ukraine
World News
08:45
Netherlands and Denmark confirm F-16 fighters delivery to Ukraine
0
World News
2023-08-07
Ukraine detains woman accused of plotting to attack Zelensky
World News
2023-08-07
Ukraine detains woman accused of plotting to attack Zelensky
0
World News
2023-07-15
South Korean President's unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky
World News
2023-07-15
South Korean President's unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky
0
World News
2023-07-11
Zelensky: Ukraine will make NATO stronger
World News
2023-07-11
Zelensky: Ukraine will make NATO stronger
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:04
Tropical Storm Hilary reaches California
World News
05:04
Tropical Storm Hilary reaches California
0
World News
04:15
Russia foils two Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow
World News
04:15
Russia foils two Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow
0
World News
14:33
Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires
World News
14:33
Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires
0
World News
10:45
Widening Canada fires amid ongoing evacuations
World News
10:45
Widening Canada fires amid ongoing evacuations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
0
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
0
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
2
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
3
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
Lebanon News
05:55
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
4
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
5
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
6
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
Lebanon News
05:35
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
7
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
8
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More