Beijing condemns joint statement issued after Washington-Seoul-Tokyo summit

World News
2023-08-21 | 05:15
Beijing condemns joint statement issued after Washington-Seoul-Tokyo summit
0min
Beijing condemns joint statement issued after Washington-Seoul-Tokyo summit

On Monday, Beijing denounced the statement issued during the recent summit among the leaders of the United States, South Korea, and Japan, in which they criticized China's "dangerous and aggressive behavior" in maritime disputes in the Asia-Pacific region. 

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that "During the Camp David summit, the leaders of the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea distorted China's image and launched an attack on it regarding Taiwan-related issues and maritime matters, blatantly interfering in China's internal affairs and deliberately sowing discord between China and its neighbors... China expresses its strong dissatisfaction, resolute opposition, and has lodged official protests with the relevant parties." 

AFP 
 

World News

China

Beijing

Summit

United States

South Korea

Japan

Camp David

