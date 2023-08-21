News
Tokyo announces Tuesday's schedule for Fukushima plant water disposal
World News
2023-08-21 | 05:29
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Tokyo announces Tuesday's schedule for Fukushima plant water disposal
The Japanese government declared on Monday that it will unveil the timetable for the process of discharging treated water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant on Tuesday.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, stated in a press conference that the starting date for the discharge of plant water into the sea will be announced on Tuesday.
In July, the International Atomic Energy Agency approved this project, which raises concerns among fishermen domestically and neighboring countries, particularly China and South Korea.
However, Tokyo insists that the process of discharging treated water into the sea will take years and will have no adverse effects on the environment or human health.
Japan's plan involves disposing of approximately 1.33 million tons of contaminated water stored at the plant site, which is nearing its maximum capacity. This will be done by releasing the treated and diluted water into the ocean.
The plant suffered severe damage from a powerful earthquake followed by a tsunami that led to a nuclear accident on March 11, 2011.
The approved measure, set to be implemented this summer, has caused panic due to concerns that the water might cause ocean contamination, as well as worries about the salt extracted from seawater.
AFP
