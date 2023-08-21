Australia purchases over 200 Tomahawk missiles from United States

The Australian government announced on Monday that it will acquire more than 200 cruise missiles of the Tomahawk model from the United States, as part of its effort to counter China's growing military power in the region.



The Australian Ministry of Defense welcomed this order, valued at $830 million, noting that it will provide the Australian Armed Forces with weapons that are “the most potent and technologically advanced.”



Australia is currently enhancing its military capabilities, with a focus on possessing long-range strike capabilities to deter potential adversaries like China.



Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stated, "We are investing in the capabilities our defense forces need to keep our adversaries away from our shores and ensure the safety of Australians in today's complex and volatile world."



The Royal Australian Navy's Hobart-class destroyers will be equipped with Tomahawk missiles, with a range exceeding a thousand kilometers.



These missiles will also be used by Australia's nuclear-powered submarines, obtained under the “AUKUS” military agreement between Canberra, London, and Washington.



Australian Defense Industry Minister, Pat Conroy, mentioned, "As we enter what many call the missile age, the latter will be essential tools to enable the Australian defense forces to fulfill their mission of protecting Australians."



Washington recently announced its intention to assist Australia in missile industry development, to secure reliable supplies for its armed forces, which have faced stock depletion due to the pressure caused by the war in Ukraine on supply chains.



Conroy added, "We are acquiring these weapons now to rapidly enhance our capabilities... but we are also exploring options for domestic missile production, as it is crucial to establish sovereign capabilities in the defense industry in Australia."



The US military tested hypersonic cruise missile prototypes in remote areas of South Australia in recent years.



AFP