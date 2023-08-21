Wildfires Continue to Ravage Northeastern Greece, Emergency Declared

World News
2023-08-21 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Wildfires Continue to Ravage Northeastern Greece, Emergency Declared
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Wildfires Continue to Ravage Northeastern Greece, Emergency Declared

The wildfires in northeastern Greece near the coastal city of Alexandroupolis continued for the third consecutive day on Monday, while another fire broke out in northern Attica.

Firefighters are battling the flames in various locations of the area, striving to prevent them from reaching the Dadia National Park, which suffered significant damage from forest fires last year.

At least 200 firefighting personnel extinguished the fires, supported by 17 water-dropping aircraft, volunteers, and police officers.

Seven firefighters and one injured volunteer were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around ten towns were evacuated over the weekend, and civil protection authorities urged residents to stay indoors due to the smoke.

Emergency status has been declared in the region.

World News

Wildfire

Greece

Emergency

Fire

Blaze

LBCI Next
Drought Reaches Lowest Levels in Europe and Mediterranean Coast since 2022
Australia purchases over 200 Tomahawk missiles from United States
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Greece’s PM warns of ‘difficult summer’ as wildfires rage

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu

LBCI
World News
2023-07-22

Greece: Emergency boat evacuations from Rhodes as fires rage on

LBCI
World News
14:33

Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:02

UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid

LBCI
World News
07:48

Providing Kyiv with F-16 fighters will escalate war: Russian ambassador to Denmark

LBCI
World News
07:14

Russia will lose the war: Zelenskiy

LBCI
World News
06:34

Drought Reaches Lowest Levels in Europe and Mediterranean Coast since 2022

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13

July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs

LBCI
World News
08:02

UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Calling for an international fact-finding committee: Beirut fire brigade martyrs' association seeks justice for blast victims

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More