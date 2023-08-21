Wildfires Continue to Ravage Northeastern Greece, Emergency Declared

The wildfires in northeastern Greece near the coastal city of Alexandroupolis continued for the third consecutive day on Monday, while another fire broke out in northern Attica.



Firefighters are battling the flames in various locations of the area, striving to prevent them from reaching the Dadia National Park, which suffered significant damage from forest fires last year.



At least 200 firefighting personnel extinguished the fires, supported by 17 water-dropping aircraft, volunteers, and police officers.



Seven firefighters and one injured volunteer were taken to the hospital for treatment.



Around ten towns were evacuated over the weekend, and civil protection authorities urged residents to stay indoors due to the smoke.



Emergency status has been declared in the region.