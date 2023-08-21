Drought Reaches Lowest Levels in Europe and Mediterranean Coast since 2022

Drought reached its lowest levels since the beginning of 2022 in Europe and along the Mediterranean coast, according to the latest data released by the European Drought Observatory (EDO) and analyzed by Agence France-Presse (AFP).



Between August 1 and 10, soil drought affected 28% of European lands and the coastlines of the Eastern Mediterranean and Africa along the Mediterranean Sea, marking the lowest levels since January 2022.



During the same period last year, drought-impacted nearly double the land area (55.8%).



The European index, updated approximately every ten days, relies on deviations in precipitation, soil moisture, and vegetation cover based on different regions and climate types.