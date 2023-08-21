Providing Kyiv with F-16 fighters will escalate war: Russian ambassador to Denmark

2023-08-21 | 07:48
Providing Kyiv with F-16 fighters will escalate war: Russian ambassador to Denmark
Providing Kyiv with F-16 fighters will escalate war: Russian ambassador to Denmark

The Russian ambassador to Denmark warned on Monday that Copenhagen's decision to supply Ukraine with American-made "F-16" fighters to counter the Russian invasion constitutes an "escalation" of the conflict.

On Sunday, Denmark and the Netherlands announced that they will provide Kyiv with "F-16" fighters to enhance its aerial capabilities, while Ukraine continues its counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east.
 

