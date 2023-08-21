UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid

2023-08-21 | 08:02
UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid
UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid

UNICEF announced on Monday that more than two million children are "in need of humanitarian assistance" in Niger, the country witnessing jihadist attacks, and where the situation has been further deteriorated primarily by a recent military coup followed by neighboring countries imposing sanctions in response.

UNICEF stated in a press release received by Agence France-Presse that "over two million children have been affected by the crisis and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance."
 

