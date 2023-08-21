Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, from his prison cell on Monday, called on his compatriots to vote in the upcoming regional elections on September 10th for “any candidate” except those in power.



The prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, aged 47, wrote on his website, “We must vote,” adding, “Choose a candidate who is not a member of "+United Russia+,"” the ruling party's name.



Russians are set to elect Moscow's mayor and several regional governors in an election that the opposition sees as designed to serve the ruling party.



Navalny, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence in harsh conditions, was sentenced to an additional 19 years on “extremism” charges during a closed session held in early August.



The opposition figure added that Russians should "maintain the habit of going to the polling stations" because "free elections will be held" in the country "sooner or later."



He also deemed it necessary to "support those wishing to run" and "preserve the remaining measures" for monitoring the election.



However, he warned against potential fraud, considering the election of Moscow's mayor as "false" and "meaningless."



The re-election of Moscow's outgoing mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, is seen as a formal procedure.



Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago, the Russian authorities have launched an unprecedented wave of repression reminiscent of the Soviet era.



Almost all prominent opposition figures have been imprisoned or forced into exile. Ordinary citizens are also being pursued, especially if they denounce the war, and severe prison sentences have been handed down to some.



On Friday, a Russian court placed Grigory Melkonyants, the participating head of the independent election monitoring organization Golos, under pre-trial detention for at least two months.



Three sentences have been issued against Navalny, whose legal troubles began before the Ukrainian invasion, but have escalated since then.



Navalny was imprisoned upon his return to Russia in early 2021 after surviving a poisoning incident he claimed was orchestrated by Russian security agencies under Putin's orders.



The legal marathon for Navalny might not stop here, as he has also claimed to be pursued on "terrorism" charges in another case that has yet to be detailed.



AFP