Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates

World News
2023-08-21 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, from his prison cell on Monday, called on his compatriots to vote in the upcoming regional elections on September 10th for “any candidate” except those in power. 

The prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, aged 47, wrote on his website, “We must vote,” adding, “Choose a candidate who is not a member of "+United Russia+,"” the ruling party's name. 

Russians are set to elect Moscow's mayor and several regional governors in an election that the opposition sees as designed to serve the ruling party. 

Navalny, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence in harsh conditions, was sentenced to an additional 19 years on “extremism” charges during a closed session held in early August. 

The opposition figure added that Russians should "maintain the habit of going to the polling stations" because "free elections will be held" in the country "sooner or later." 

He also deemed it necessary to "support those wishing to run" and "preserve the remaining measures" for monitoring the election. 

However, he warned against potential fraud, considering the election of Moscow's mayor as "false" and "meaningless." 

The re-election of Moscow's outgoing mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, is seen as a formal procedure. 

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago, the Russian authorities have launched an unprecedented wave of repression reminiscent of the Soviet era. 

Almost all prominent opposition figures have been imprisoned or forced into exile. Ordinary citizens are also being pursued, especially if they denounce the war, and severe prison sentences have been handed down to some. 

On Friday, a Russian court placed Grigory Melkonyants, the participating head of the independent election monitoring organization Golos, under pre-trial detention for at least two months. 

Three sentences have been issued against Navalny, whose legal troubles began before the Ukrainian invasion, but have escalated since then. 

Navalny was imprisoned upon his return to Russia in early 2021 after surviving a poisoning incident he claimed was orchestrated by Russian security agencies under Putin's orders. 

The legal marathon for Navalny might not stop here, as he has also claimed to be pursued on "terrorism" charges in another case that has yet to be detailed. 

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Opposition

Alexei Navalny

Regional

Elections

Vladimir Putin

Kremlin

LBCI Next
President Biden Tours Wildfire-Ravaged Hawaii, Meets Survivors, and Responds to Criticisms
UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit

LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

Kremlin denies Russia targeting historic cathedral in Odessa

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

The Kremlin announces that it intends to grant legal status to private military companies in Russia

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:51

President Biden Tours Wildfire-Ravaged Hawaii, Meets Survivors, and Responds to Criticisms

LBCI
World News
08:02

UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid

LBCI
World News
07:48

Providing Kyiv with F-16 fighters will escalate war: Russian ambassador to Denmark

LBCI
World News
07:14

Russia will lose the war: Zelenskiy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-15

Russian Defense Minister says Ukrainian military resources ‘almost depleted’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-28

Higher Relief Commission completes final phase for Lebanese return from Sudan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More