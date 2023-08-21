News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates
World News
2023-08-21 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, from his prison cell on Monday, called on his compatriots to vote in the upcoming regional elections on September 10th for “any candidate” except those in power.
The prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, aged 47, wrote on his website, “We must vote,” adding, “Choose a candidate who is not a member of "+United Russia+,"” the ruling party's name.
Russians are set to elect Moscow's mayor and several regional governors in an election that the opposition sees as designed to serve the ruling party.
Navalny, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence in harsh conditions, was sentenced to an additional 19 years on “extremism” charges during a closed session held in early August.
The opposition figure added that Russians should "maintain the habit of going to the polling stations" because "free elections will be held" in the country "sooner or later."
He also deemed it necessary to "support those wishing to run" and "preserve the remaining measures" for monitoring the election.
However, he warned against potential fraud, considering the election of Moscow's mayor as "false" and "meaningless."
The re-election of Moscow's outgoing mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, is seen as a formal procedure.
Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago, the Russian authorities have launched an unprecedented wave of repression reminiscent of the Soviet era.
Almost all prominent opposition figures have been imprisoned or forced into exile. Ordinary citizens are also being pursued, especially if they denounce the war, and severe prison sentences have been handed down to some.
On Friday, a Russian court placed Grigory Melkonyants, the participating head of the independent election monitoring organization Golos, under pre-trial detention for at least two months.
Three sentences have been issued against Navalny, whose legal troubles began before the Ukrainian invasion, but have escalated since then.
Navalny was imprisoned upon his return to Russia in early 2021 after surviving a poisoning incident he claimed was orchestrated by Russian security agencies under Putin's orders.
The legal marathon for Navalny might not stop here, as he has also claimed to be pursued on "terrorism" charges in another case that has yet to be detailed.
AFP
World News
Russia
Opposition
Alexei Navalny
Regional
Elections
Vladimir Putin
Kremlin
Next
President Biden Tours Wildfire-Ravaged Hawaii, Meets Survivors, and Responds to Criticisms
UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-27
Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit
World News
2023-07-27
Russian president Vladimir Putin receives African partners in St. Petersburg at Russian-African summit
0
World News
2023-07-24
Kremlin denies Russia targeting historic cathedral in Odessa
World News
2023-07-24
Kremlin denies Russia targeting historic cathedral in Odessa
0
World News
2023-07-14
The Kremlin announces that it intends to grant legal status to private military companies in Russia
World News
2023-07-14
The Kremlin announces that it intends to grant legal status to private military companies in Russia
0
World News
2023-07-11
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
World News
2023-07-11
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:51
President Biden Tours Wildfire-Ravaged Hawaii, Meets Survivors, and Responds to Criticisms
World News
10:51
President Biden Tours Wildfire-Ravaged Hawaii, Meets Survivors, and Responds to Criticisms
0
World News
08:02
UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid
World News
08:02
UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid
0
World News
07:48
Providing Kyiv with F-16 fighters will escalate war: Russian ambassador to Denmark
World News
07:48
Providing Kyiv with F-16 fighters will escalate war: Russian ambassador to Denmark
0
World News
07:14
Russia will lose the war: Zelenskiy
World News
07:14
Russia will lose the war: Zelenskiy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-15
Russian Defense Minister says Ukrainian military resources ‘almost depleted’
World News
2023-08-15
Russian Defense Minister says Ukrainian military resources ‘almost depleted’
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-28
Higher Relief Commission completes final phase for Lebanese return from Sudan
Lebanon News
2023-04-28
Higher Relief Commission completes final phase for Lebanese return from Sudan
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
2
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
3
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
4
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
5
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
6
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
7
Lebanon News
13:00
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
Lebanon News
13:00
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
8
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More