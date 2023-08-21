News
President Biden Tours Wildfire-Ravaged Hawaii, Meets Survivors, and Responds to Criticisms
World News
2023-08-21
President Biden Tours Wildfire-Ravaged Hawaii, Meets Survivors, and Responds to Criticisms
US President Joe Biden is heading to Hawaii on Monday to assess the extensive damage caused by the recent wildfires in Maui, meet with survivors, and respond to criticisms directed at his administration for its slow response to the disaster.
Biden and his wife, Jill, are arriving about two weeks after massive fires, fueled by strong winds, ignited in the town of Lahaina. The fires have resulted in at least 114 confirmed deaths, with the toll expected to rise significantly as over a thousand people remain missing.
The fires spread rapidly, catching residents and visitors off-guard, leaving them stranded in the streets or forced to jump into the ocean to escape the worst natural disaster Hawaii has ever experienced in its history.
It is anticipated that Biden will take a helicopter tour to inspect the damage, followed by an announcement of additional funding for relief efforts and the appointment of a coordinator for federal response.
