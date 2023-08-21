Taiwan Plans Record Defense Spending in 2024 to Safeguard National Security

World News
2023-08-21 | 11:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taiwan Plans Record Defense Spending in 2024 to Safeguard National Security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Taiwan Plans Record Defense Spending in 2024 to Safeguard National Security

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen announced on Monday that defense spending will reach a record amount of 606.8 billion Taiwanese dollars (19 billion dollars) in 2024, reflecting the island's determination to safeguard national security.

Tsai said in a statement that defense expenditure is "expected to reach 2.5% of the total gross domestic product." The proposed spending will mark a 3.5% increase from the allocated amount for 2023, which was 586.3 billion Taiwanese dollars.

She added, "Taiwan must continue to enhance its defense capabilities and express its determination to defend itself to safeguard national security and interests while seeking more international support."

Taiwan, which enjoys democratic governance, lives under the constant threat of Chinese invasion, as Beijing considers the island part of its territory and vows to reclaim it.

World News

Taiwan

Defense

National Security

LBCI Next
Zelensky continues tour of northern Europe and stops in Denmark after visiting the Netherlands
Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-19

China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States

LBCI
World News
2023-08-19

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 Russian drones

LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

Russian Defense Ministry Thwarts Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack in Black Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-17

Israel Secures Historic $3.5 Billion Military Deal to Sell Arrow-3 Defense Systems to Germany

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Planet in peril: Storm Hilary's wake-up call to a changing world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Redefining global dynamics: BRICS summit explores expansion and identity

LBCI
World News
10:51

President Biden Tours Wildfire-Ravaged Hawaii, Meets Survivors, and Responds to Criticisms

LBCI
World News
08:58

Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:00

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanon's Consumer Price Index Shows 6.8% Increase in July 2023, Driven by Medical Services

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More