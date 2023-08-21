Pope Francis discusses Ukraine file with US Chief of Staff

Pope Francis received the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, at the Vatican on Monday to discuss the war in Ukraine.Milley stated to journalists aboard a US military aircraft after the meeting that the Pope is "extremely concerned about the killing or injury of thousands of individuals and the loss of lives of innocent civilians.”The General also added, "He is very interested in my perspective on the situation and the progress of the war, as well as the tragedy in Ukraine."