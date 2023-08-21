UN: Human Rights Watch report on killing of Ethiopian migrants is of "great concern"

2023-08-21 | 13:53
UN: Human Rights Watch report on killing of Ethiopian migrants is of "great concern"
UN: Human Rights Watch report on killing of Ethiopian migrants is of "great concern"

A spokesperson for the United Nations announced on Monday that a report from Human Rights Watch accusing Saudi border guards of killing "hundreds" of Ethiopian migrants raises "serious concerns," but acknowledged that it is difficult to "confirm" these allegations.

