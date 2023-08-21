US urges "in-depth" Saudi probe into allegations of killing Ethiopian migrants

2023-08-21 | 14:17
US urges &quot;in-depth&quot; Saudi probe into allegations of killing Ethiopian migrants
US urges "in-depth" Saudi probe into allegations of killing Ethiopian migrants

The United States expressed its concern on Monday regarding a report by the Human Rights Watch, in which Saudi border guards are accused of killing hundreds of Ethiopian migrants, calling for a comprehensive investigation.

A spokesperson for the US State Department stated, "We have conveyed our concerns to the Saudi government regarding these allegations."
 

