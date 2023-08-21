News
Greece offers to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters: Zelenskiy
2023-08-21
Greece offers to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters: Zelenskiy
During an official visit to Greece on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Athens has offered to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
Zelensky stated to journalists in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, "Today we have an important result for the air alliance: Greece will participate in training our pilots on F-16 fighters. Thank you for this offer."
