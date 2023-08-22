Beijing: Tokyo acts arbitrarily in discharging "radioactively contaminated water" from Fukushima plant into the sea

China accused Japan on Tuesday of planning to "arbitrarily discharge radioactively contaminated water" into the sea, after Tokyo announced it would begin discharging treated water from the Fukushima facility into the Pacific Ocean this week.



Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated that "the ocean belongs to all of humanity and is not a place for Japan to arbitrarily discharge radioactively contaminated water," adding that Beijing will take "necessary measures to ensure marine environment, food safety, and public health."



AFP