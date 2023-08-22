Turkey considers UN Security Council statement on Cyprus 'detached from reality'

Turkey accused the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday of being “detached from reality” for issuing a statement in which it deemed the attempt by Turkish Cypriots to open a passage in the buffer zone between the two parts of the island of Cyprus and their attack on UN peacekeepers last week as a “violation of the existing situation.”



The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the statement issued by the Council, composed of 15 members, is “completely detached from the reality on the ground,” adding that “instead of providing any positive contribution to the issue, the statement complicates the process."



AFP