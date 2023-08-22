News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey considers UN Security Council statement on Cyprus 'detached from reality'
World News
2023-08-22 | 04:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey considers UN Security Council statement on Cyprus 'detached from reality'
Turkey accused the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday of being “detached from reality” for issuing a statement in which it deemed the attempt by Turkish Cypriots to open a passage in the buffer zone between the two parts of the island of Cyprus and their attack on UN peacekeepers last week as a “violation of the existing situation.”
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the statement issued by the Council, composed of 15 members, is “completely detached from the reality on the ground,” adding that “instead of providing any positive contribution to the issue, the statement complicates the process."
AFP
World News
Turkey
United Nations
Security Council
Cyprus
Next
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday
Beijing: Tokyo acts arbitrarily in discharging "radioactively contaminated water" from Fukushima plant into the sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-11
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
Middle East News
2023-07-11
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
0
Middle East News
07:17
Cyprus evacuates 600 asylum seekers amid protests
Middle East News
07:17
Cyprus evacuates 600 asylum seekers amid protests
0
Middle East News
12:47
Erdogan holds UN personnel responsible for incident in Cyprus
Middle East News
12:47
Erdogan holds UN personnel responsible for incident in Cyprus
0
Middle East News
10:38
Cautious calm prevails in Cyprus
Middle East News
10:38
Cautious calm prevails in Cyprus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:20
At least 500 children died of starvation in Sudan since the start of the war: NGO
World News
06:20
At least 500 children died of starvation in Sudan since the start of the war: NGO
0
World News
06:17
US Commerce Secretary to visit China starting August 27th
World News
06:17
US Commerce Secretary to visit China starting August 27th
0
World News
06:01
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday
World News
06:01
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday
0
World News
04:04
Beijing: Tokyo acts arbitrarily in discharging "radioactively contaminated water" from Fukushima plant into the sea
World News
04:04
Beijing: Tokyo acts arbitrarily in discharging "radioactively contaminated water" from Fukushima plant into the sea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
0
World News
06:01
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday
World News
06:01
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11
Former USA gymnastics team Doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11
Former USA gymnastics team Doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
2
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
3
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
4
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
5
Lebanon News
10:35
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
Lebanon News
10:35
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:35
Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria
Lebanon News
09:35
Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria
8
Lebanon News
10:25
Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments
Lebanon News
10:25
Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More