The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday

World News
2023-08-22 | 06:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday

Leaders of the member states of the "BRICS" group are convening in South Africa on Tuesday as the major emerging economies seek to enhance their presence as a counterforce against Western dominance in global affairs.

The "BRICS" countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — represent a quarter of the global economy, while more countries express interest in joining the bloc ahead of its three-day summit hosted in Johannesburg.

Security measures have been heightened across the city as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and around 50 other leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend due to an international arrest warrant against him over suspicions of committing war crimes in Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov representing him.

The "BRICS" countries, representing 40% of the world's population across three continents with varying levels of economic growth, share the desire to establish a global system that better reflects their interests and enhances their influence.

The 15th summit of the group, themed "BRICS and Africa," comes at a time when the continent is once again a battleground for diplomatic battles as the United States, Russia, and China compete for economic and diplomatic influence.

Ramaphosa stated on the eve of the summit that his country "cannot be drawn into competition among global powers" and strongly reaffirmed South Africa's historical policy of non-alignment.

Xi mentioned in an article published in South African media on Monday that "we call on the international community to refocus on development issues and support BRICS' mechanism for greater representation in global governance and to make the BRICS voice stronger."

Interest in the group, which began with four countries in 2009 and expanded the following year with South Africa's inclusion, is growing.
Before the summit, at least 40 countries expressed interest in joining the group, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and Argentina, according to officials.

South Africa will propose to the leaders of the "BRICS" countries an expansion plan, with a decision on this matter expected to be made at the end of the summit.

However, analysts have expressed caution.

The issue of expanding "BRICS" raises divisions, especially for the two most powerful countries within it: China and India.

China is enthusiastic about rapidly expanding the bloc and increasing its influence, but observers point out that India is wary of its regional rival's intentions.

Janie Rosou, a political economist at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, said, "In my opinion, further expansion may be considered during this year, and a decision will not be made during the summit to allow more time" for studying the matter.

Jackie Slier, founder of the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, stated that "BRICS" relies on consensus, which presents a "major obstacle" to decision-making.

He added to AFP, "In the long term, I see the inevitable competition between China and India as the main challenge that 'BRICS' will ultimately face."



AFP
 

World News

BRICS

Summit

South Africa

LBCI Next
US Commerce Secretary to visit China starting August 27th
Turkey considers UN Security Council statement on Cyprus 'detached from reality'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit South Africa, Attend BRICS Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Redefining global dynamics: BRICS summit explores expansion and identity

LBCI
World News
2023-08-20

BRICS leaders convene in Johannesburg for Summit on global influence

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

South Africa: 22 countries have requested to join the BRICS group

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:20

At least 500 children died of starvation in Sudan since the start of the war: NGO

LBCI
World News
06:17

US Commerce Secretary to visit China starting August 27th

LBCI
World News
04:57

Turkey considers UN Security Council statement on Cyprus 'detached from reality'

LBCI
World News
04:04

Beijing: Tokyo acts arbitrarily in discharging "radioactively contaminated water" from Fukushima plant into the sea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
World News
06:01

The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

Former USA gymnastics team Doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More