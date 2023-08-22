US Commerce Secretary to visit China starting August 27th

2023-08-22 | 06:17
US Commerce Secretary to visit China starting August 27th
US Commerce Secretary to visit China starting August 27th

Beijing and Washington announced on Tuesday that the US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, will be visiting China from August 27th to August 30th. 

The US Department of Commerce stated in a press release that "Secretary Raimondo looks forward to engaging in constructive discussions on trade-related matters between the United States and China, as well as the challenges faced by American companies and potential areas of cooperation." 

AFP 
 

