African Union suspends Niger's membership following military coup

2023-08-22 | 07:16
African Union suspends Niger&#39;s membership following military coup
African Union suspends Niger's membership following military coup

The African Union announced on Tuesday that it has suspended Niger's membership until the return of civilian rule in the country. The Union emphasized that it will assess the repercussions of any military intervention in the Sahel region nation.

The Union stated that the Peace and Security Council "requests the African Union Commission to study the economic, social, and security implications of deploying a reserve force in Niger and to report back to the Council with the results."
 

