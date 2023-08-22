News
Germany says bombing Moscow with drones is within bounds of international law
World News
2023-08-22 | 11:01
Germany says bombing Moscow with drones is within bounds of international law
The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, defended on Tuesday the attacks launched by Ukraine on the Russian capital Moscow, indicating that they are within the bounds of the international law.
A series of drone strikes, which Russia claimed were carried out by Ukraine, targeted the capital Moscow multiple times.
World News
Russia
Germany
Ukraine
Russian
