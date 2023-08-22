Germany says bombing Moscow with drones is within bounds of international law

2023-08-22 | 11:01
Germany says bombing Moscow with drones is within bounds of international law
Germany says bombing Moscow with drones is within bounds of international law

The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, defended on Tuesday the attacks launched by Ukraine on the Russian capital Moscow, indicating that they are within the bounds of the international law.

A series of drone strikes, which Russia claimed were carried out by Ukraine, targeted the capital Moscow multiple times.
 

World News

Russia

Germany

Ukraine

Russian

Beijing: Tokyo acts arbitrarily in discharging "radioactively contaminated water" from Fukushima plant into the sea
Greece offers to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters: Zelenskiy
